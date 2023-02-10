FSU professor raising money to help with Turkey earthquake relief

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As the death toll from the earthquake in Turkey continues to climb, people are mourning here in Tallahassee.

FSU professor Tarik Dogru is from Turkey and says watching his friends and family suffer from a distance has been heartbreaking.

“It’s been tough,” Dogru said. “Because you’re hearing that all these people you know are dying and you’re away and you can’t do anything.”

Dogru is 6,000 miles away from his hometown and thinking of his mom. She lives in one of the areas hit hardest by the earthquake.

“My mom is like in the middle of it,” he said.

Dogru’s mother has been living in a tent for the last three days, with limited access to food and water. Dogru said every day he hears news that one of their relatives or neighbors has died.

“Mom being mom, she doesn’t want us to be upset,” he said. “And she tells us ‘I’m doing good, don’t worry about me.’”

Still, he worries. Dogru has only talked to his mom for a total of four minutes in the last three days. He plans to make a trip to Turkey as soon as he can to see her.

In the meantime, he created a GoFundMe to help those impacted by the earthquake. It’s already raised more than $8,000.

Support is pouring in across Tallahassee. Omer Turkomer, president of FSU’s Turkish Student Association, has also set up a fundraiser.

“Even though the earthquakes might be over, you know, donations to support are still very, very much needed,” Turkomer said.

The good news is one U.S. dollar is worth about 18 dollars in Turkey.

“Because of how the exchange rate works, we could fundraise any amount and no matter how much we raised it would actually make a big impact in Turkey,” Turkomer said.

FSU’s Turkish Student Association is also holding a donation drive. They’re accepting blankets, tents, sleeping bags and other items from now until March 5. Donations can be dropped off on the first floor of the Global and Multicultural Engagement Building.

