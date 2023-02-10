FSU professor raising money to help with Turkey earthquake relief

As the death toll from the earthquake in Turkey continues to climb, people are mourning here in Tallahassee.
By Savannah Kelley
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 8:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As the death toll from the earthquake in Turkey continues to climb, people are mourning here in Tallahassee.

FSU professor Tarik Dogru is from Turkey and says watching his friends and family suffer from a distance has been heartbreaking.

“It’s been tough,” Dogru said. “Because you’re hearing that all these people you know are dying and you’re away and you can’t do anything.”

Dogru is 6,000 miles away from his hometown and thinking of his mom. She lives in one of the areas hit hardest by the earthquake.

“My mom is like in the middle of it,” he said.

Dogru’s mother has been living in a tent for the last three days, with limited access to food and water. Dogru said every day he hears news that one of their relatives or neighbors has died.

“Mom being mom, she doesn’t want us to be upset,” he said. “And she tells us ‘I’m doing good, don’t worry about me.’”

Still, he worries. Dogru has only talked to his mom for a total of four minutes in the last three days. He plans to make a trip to Turkey as soon as he can to see her.

In the meantime, he created a GoFundMe to help those impacted by the earthquake. It’s already raised more than $8,000.

Support is pouring in across Tallahassee. Omer Turkomer, president of FSU’s Turkish Student Association, has also set up a fundraiser.

“Even though the earthquakes might be over, you know, donations to support are still very, very much needed,” Turkomer said.

The good news is one U.S. dollar is worth about 18 dollars in Turkey.

“Because of how the exchange rate works, we could fundraise any amount and no matter how much we raised it would actually make a big impact in Turkey,” Turkomer said.

FSU’s Turkish Student Association is also holding a donation drive. They’re accepting blankets, tents, sleeping bags and other items from now until March 5. Donations can be dropped off on the first floor of the Global and Multicultural Engagement Building.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a shooting incident at the Busy Bee in Live Oak...
Man killed in officer-involved shooting at Live Oak Busy Bee
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
A TMH employee claims the hospital is giving remote workers an unfair choice as they deal with...
TMH employee: remote workers forced to use PTO during cybersecurity incident
The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found dead in the...
Two bodies found on Crawfordville driveway, investigation underway
A teen is facing a murder charge in the stabbing of their adoptive parents in South Carolina.
15-year-old arrested for stabbing newly adoptive parents, authorities say

Latest News

Multiple armed robbery in Tallahassee
Tallahassee man arrested for six armed robberies in the span of one week
Deadly shooting graphic
Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office investigating deadly shooting near Hwy 12
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Man riding motorcycle killed in Tallahassee crash
Nine-year-old Demi Ross is a traveling softball player who has written to local and state...
Something Good - Local 9-year-old hopes to make a change in the sport world