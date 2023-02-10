Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office investigating deadly shooting near Hwy 12

HAVANA, Fla. (WCTV) - The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting Thursday in Havana.

The shooting happened on Plantation Dive near Highway 12.

Limited details were released but a spokesperson with GCSO told Eyewitness News that one person died as a result of the shooting.

GCSO said the scene is secured and there is no current threat to the public.

The investigation remains open and active at this time.

