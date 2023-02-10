Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office investigating deadly shooting near Hwy 12

Deadly shooting graphic
Deadly shooting graphic(Pixabay)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 9:13 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAVANA, Fla. (WCTV) - The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting Thursday in Havana.

The shooting happened on Plantation Dive near Highway 12.

Limited details were released but a spokesperson with GCSO told Eyewitness News that one person died as a result of the shooting.

GCSO said the scene is secured and there is no current threat to the public.

The investigation remains open and active at this time.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a shooting incident at the Busy Bee in Live Oak...
Man killed in officer-involved shooting at Live Oak Busy Bee
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
A TMH employee claims the hospital is giving remote workers an unfair choice as they deal with...
TMH employee: remote workers forced to use PTO during cybersecurity incident
The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found dead in the...
Two bodies found on Crawfordville driveway, investigation underway
A teen is facing a murder charge in the stabbing of their adoptive parents in South Carolina.
15-year-old arrested for stabbing newly adoptive parents, authorities say

Latest News

Multiple armed robbery in Tallahassee
Tallahassee man arrested for six armed robberies in the span of one week
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Man riding motorcycle killed in Tallahassee crash
Wreckage in Turkey following an earthquake.
FSU professor raising money to help with Turkey earthquake relief
Nine-year-old Demi Ross is a traveling softball player who has written to local and state...
Something Good - Local 9-year-old hopes to make a change in the sport world