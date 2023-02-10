Human remains discovered in St. Marks Wildlife Refuge

(MGN)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - An investigation is underway after someone walking through a wooded area discovered human remains in the St. Marks Wildlife Refuge, according to the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office.

Members of the WCSO Criminal Investigations Division responded to an area in the St. Marks National Wildlife Refuge known as the Cathedral of the Palms.

According to Lt. Jeffrey Yarbrough, detectives confirmed that the remains were human and began a death investigation.

Lt. Yarbrough said biologists found the remains while hiking along the Cathedral of Palms trail, a “fairly popular” hiking trail located several miles west of the St. Marks visitor’s center.

Detectives are currently working to confirm the individual’s identity and notify the next of kin.

It’s too early to know if foul play was involved, or how long the remains have been there, Lt. Yarbrough said.

The investigation is currently active, and the story will be updated with new information as it becomes available.

