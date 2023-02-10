LCS introduces ‘Anonymous Alerts’ safety app

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County School District is implementing a new safety alert app to get real-time information from students, parents, and community members.

Leon County School Communications Coordinator Chris Petley said the “Anonymous Alerts” app provides another layer of security for users to anonymously inform school administration about things that are occurring on campus.

“Whether someone is dealing with a mental crisis and they need help or some resources, or they know someone has brought a weapon onto our campus, we want students to know that they have another resource so they can let us know,” Petley said.

In addition, to Fortify Florida already in place at the school, Petley said the app provides another avenue for students to communicate directly with their school principal, assistant principal, school safety team, and district safety team.

Petley said once students sign up can fill out the form and choose to identify themselves or remain anonymous.

From there, users select their school from a dropdown menu, answer questions about the issue they’d like to report (i.e., graffiti, cleanliness, bullying, etc.), and can write a description in the paragraph box about the situation.

There will be an option to provide name and contact information, applicable if the user would like to be reached for follow-ups on the situation by the school administration.

“We’re only as successful as when parents are involved and when students are involved, and that’s what they get with this communication,” Petley said.

Petley said the app was highly successful at Chiles High School, and the district saw it as a way to give students and the educational community a voice.

“We need an avenue to hear, and everyone says see something, say something, and that’s what this app allows for,” Petley said.

Petley said there is a mechanism on the app where users can sign on after hours or over the weekend and contact the school security center 24/7.

“We’ll monitor these messages, especially after hours and over the weekend, so if someone is going through a mental health crisis, we can try and help and respond,” Petley said.

Petley said once the messages are received, the schools and administrators can begin the process of how to respond to situations that are brought to light.

Petley said Leon County Schools is in the beginning phases of a marketing campaign for the “Anonymous Alerts” app, and posters will be hung on all middle and high school campuses for students to scan and download the app to their phones.

“They’re not telling on anybody, in every situation when you go back and look whether it’s a weapon on campus or god forbid a school shooting, somebody knew something,” Petley said. “So what we’re trying to do is provide the channel for someone to tell us what they know and make it anonymous, so they don’t have to worry about any perceived repercussions.”

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.