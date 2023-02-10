LCSO finds loaded gun, arrests middle schooler

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Fairview Middle school student was arrested Monday, Feb. 6, after bringing a loaded gun to campus, according to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office.

A student at the middle school notified the Leon County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy (SRD) of an incident involving a student with a gun. The report was made before school was dismissed.

After further investigation, the 14-year-old male student was identified, and school administrators contacted the student, who admitted to having a loaded gun in his book bag.

The SRD secured a Smith and Wesson M&P 9mm handgun and took the student into custody. The student also admitted he took the gun from a family member’s home. No other weapons were found during the search, and no students were injured.

The student was transported to the Leon County Juvenile Assessment Center and is charged with one count of Possession of a Firearm on Campus.

This story is developing and will be updated when more information becomes available.

