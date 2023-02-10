LCSO finds loaded gun, arrests middle schooler

(MGN)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Fairview Middle school student was arrested Monday, Feb. 6, after bringing a loaded gun to campus, according to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office.

A student at the middle school notified the Leon County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy (SRD) of an incident involving a student with a gun. The report was made before school was dismissed.

After further investigation, the 14-year-old male student was identified, and school administrators contacted the student, who admitted to having a loaded gun in his book bag.

The SRD secured a Smith and Wesson M&P 9mm handgun and took the student into custody. The student also admitted he took the gun from a family member’s home. No other weapons were found during the search, and no students were injured.

The student was transported to the Leon County Juvenile Assessment Center and is charged with one count of Possession of a Firearm on Campus.

This story is developing and will be updated when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Man riding motorcycle killed in Tallahassee crash
A TMH employee claims the hospital is giving remote workers an unfair choice as they deal with...
TMH employee: remote workers forced to use PTO during cybersecurity incident
The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office arrested Garrett Young in connection to the deadly shooting...
GCSO makes arrest in deadly shooting near Highway 12
Human remains discovered in St. Marks Wildlife Refuge
Multiple armed robbery in Tallahassee
Tallahassee man arrested for six armed robberies in the span of one week

Latest News

The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office arrested Garrett Young in connection to the deadly shooting...
GCSO makes arrest in deadly shooting near Highway 12
Multiple armed robbery in Tallahassee
Tallahassee man arrested for six armed robberies in the span of one week
Catholic Bishops call on Governor to halt Dillbeck execution
Donald Dillbeck was sentenced to death for the June 1990 murder of Faye Vann.
Catholic Bishops call on Governor to halt Dillbeck execution