Man riding motorcycle killed in Tallahassee crash

GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape(MGN)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 9:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man riding a motorcycle is killed in a crash with a pickup truck in Tallahassee Thursday afternoon.

Police say the crash happened around 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of South Monroe Street and Paul Russell Road.

Details are limited, but Tallahassee Police Department says the motorcyclist died as a result of his injuries.

The intersection was closed to traffic for two hours as the department’s Traffic Homicide Unit investigated.

Police say this remains an active investigation.

