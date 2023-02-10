Man riding motorcycle killed in Tallahassee crash

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man riding a motorcycle is killed in a crash with a pickup truck in Tallahassee Thursday afternoon.

Police say the crash happened around 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of South Monroe Street and Paul Russell Road.

Details are limited, but Tallahassee Police Department says the motorcyclist died as a result of his injuries.

The intersection was closed to traffic for two hours as the department’s Traffic Homicide Unit investigated.

Police say this remains an active investigation.

