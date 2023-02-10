“Smooches with Pooches:” Tallahassee Animal Services hosts 2nd annual adoption event

By Madison Glaser
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:54 PM EST
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -A chance to meet your tail-wagging match, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Tallahassee Animal Services is hosting its second annual speed dating event, “Smooches with Pooches,” Saturday, Feb 11th, from noon to 4 p.m., where over 100 pups are looking for their fur-ever home.

This a chance to meet and mingle with several pups up for adoption, but the event will also have live music, girl scout cookies, and raffles throughout the day.

Volunteer Coordinator Grayson Walters talked about the complications the shelter faces with overcrowding.

“Your larger dogs will be harder to place than maybe a smaller dog or a cat. So we see that, and the influx continues to happen as well. So it’s like we’ll get a bunch adopted, but they continue to come through the front doors,” said volunteer coordinator Grayson Walters.

The shelter also has cats, guinea pigs, and a rabbit for adoption.

To find a full list of adoptable animals and event details, click here.

