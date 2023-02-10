Something Good - Local 9-year-old hopes to make a change in the sport world

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Nine-year-old Demi Ross is a traveling softball player who has written to local and state leaders advocating for more softball fields in the capital city.

So far, Ross has written letters to Tallahassee mayor John Dailey and county commissioner Brian Welch.

Her mom says she’s moved on to writing her senator and governor Ron DeSantis. She wanted to recognize Demi’s initiative and the work she’s doing to make changes in the world for sports.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.