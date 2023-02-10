Tallahassee Highland Games returns to Tallahassee

For the first time in over 10 years, the Highland Games is gracing the grounds of the Apalachee Regional Park offering many activities to those attending.(WCTV)
By Madison Glaser
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Preparations are officially underway as the Highland Games make their return to Tallahassee.

For the first time in over ten years, the Highland Games is gracing the grounds of the Apalachee Regional Park, offering many activities to those attending.

Organizers said that they expect around 10,000 people to attend the games this weekend.

Over 75 athletes are set to come out and compete.

Games, vendors, Scottish history, and blacksmiths are just a few of the things attendees can expect to see.

Vice President of the Highland Games Charles Droessler shared his goals for the games as it makes its return after a 12-year hiatus.

“We want to do this because we want to make Tallahassee a great place to live. We want this to be a full cultural experience for everyone. We have a lot of separate events in town, and this combines everything -sporting, food, drink, family fun, and I think it can lead to some really great times ahead,” said Vice President Charles Droessler.

The Scottish-themed festival is happening this weekend, come rain or shine.

For more information about the event, click here.

