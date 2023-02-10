Tallahassee man arrested for six armed robberies in the span of one week

Multiple armed robbery in Tallahassee
Multiple armed robbery in Tallahassee(Wctv)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Feb. 9, 2023
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man is indicted for six armed robberies with a weapon in the span of one week.

The federal grand jury handed down an indictment alleging 21-year-old Keshawn Jamarlin Robinson of Tallahassee robbed multiple stores with a gun.

According to a press release, it alleges Robinson robbed a Subway restaurant on Nov. 15, 2022, and then robbed the Tobacco Outlet on Nov. 19, 2022. A day later, he robbed a Dollar General store on Nov. 20, 2022.

The indictment also alleges Robinson also robbed three Tallahassee stores in one day including an Advanced Auto Parts store, a Firehouse Subs restaurant and the Lemon Pepper restaurant on Nov. 22, 2022.

Robinson was charged with a thirteen-count indictment. Six counts of Hobbs Act Robbery, six counts of brandishing with a firearm during a crime of violence and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the press release.

If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison, a mandatory consecutive term of no less than 7 years in prison up to life for each count of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence; and up to 15 years imprisonment for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the press release.

This case resulted from an investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Tallahassee Police Department.

