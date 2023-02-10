Thieves target Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, steal catalytic converter

Thieves in Las Vegas reportedly stole the catalytic converter from the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.
Thieves in Las Vegas reportedly stole the catalytic converter from the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.(Oscar Mayer)
By Caitlin Lilly and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile had to make a pit stop for some repairs on Friday while in Las Vegas.

KVVU reports that thieves targeted the iconic vehicle and stole the catalytic converter.

According to Joseph Rodriguez with Penske Trucks, his team helped give the vehicle a temporary repair so it could get back on the road.

Rodriguez said workers sealed up where the catalytic converter had been cut and got the vehicle repaired.

The 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels has reportedly returned to its regularly scheduled road trip after Friday’s maintenance.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Man riding motorcycle killed in Tallahassee crash
A TMH employee claims the hospital is giving remote workers an unfair choice as they deal with...
TMH employee: remote workers forced to use PTO during cybersecurity incident
The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office arrested Garrett Young in connection to the deadly shooting...
GCSO makes arrest in deadly shooting near Highway 12
Human remains discovered in St. Marks Wildlife Refuge
Multiple armed robbery in Tallahassee
Tallahassee man arrested for six armed robberies in the span of one week

Latest News

Police responded Friday to a stabbing at Harding High School in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Student killed in stabbing at Minnesota high school; suspect in custody
FILE - Flowers and candles are placed around crosses on May 28, 2022, at a memorial outside...
Texas state police won’t punish more officers over Uvalde
FILE - Tiger Woods follows his ball at the fourth tee during the last round of the Hero World...
Tiger Woods returns to Riviera to play 1st event of the year
Emmett Till is pictured in this undated photo. The teenager was abducted and murdered by white...
Lawsuit seeks white woman’s arrest in Emmett Till kidnapping
FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, right, stands with his wife, Texas state Sen. Angela...
Texas AG settles with former aides who reported him to FBI