‘Days of Our Lives’ actor Cody Longo dies at 34, reports say

Cody Longo arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Monday, Aug. 20,...
Cody Longo arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, in New York.(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 6:10 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Actor Cody Longo was found dead on Wednesday at his Texas residence, according to multiple reports.

The 34-year-old was known for roles in “Days of Our Lives” and “Hollywood Heights.”

“The kids and I are shattered and beyond devastated. He was the best dad and best father. We will always and forever miss you and love you,” Stephanie Longo, Cody’s wife, said in a statement provided to CNN.

Longo’s manager, Alex Gittelson, said he recently took “time away from acting to pursue music and spend more time with his family in Nashville.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WCTV First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day declared for Saturday
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Man riding motorcycle killed in Tallahassee crash
Human remains discovered in St. Marks Wildlife Refuge
The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office arrested Garrett Young in connection to the deadly shooting...
GCSO makes arrest in deadly shooting near Highway 12
Head-on collision on U.S. Highway 84

Latest News

The humanitarian crisis deepens in both Syria and Turkey as the death toll increases and hope...
5 days in, survivors still found in quake-hit Turkey, Syria
The humanitarian crisis deepens in both Syria and Turkey as the death toll increases and hope...
Humanitarian crisis looms after Turkey earthquake
The Pentagon shot down another unidentified object.
US shoots down another 'high-altitude object'
Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo has declared a state of emergency over a leak at a California gas...
State of emergency declared in Nevada over fuel pipelike leak