Replay: Full Court Friday (2/11)
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 12:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV Sports’ Ryan Kelly and Dominic Miranda take a look at the best high school basketball action of the week, feature newsmakers in the hoops scene of the Florida’s Big Bend and South Georgia and look ahead to the college action at FSU, FAMU, VSU and more.
Florida High vs Maclay
Munroe vs Crossroad
Rutherford vs Godby
Cairo vs Bainbridge
Highland Christian vs Grace Christian
