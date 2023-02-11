Replay: Full Court Friday (2/11)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV Sports’ Ryan Kelly and Dominic Miranda take a look at the best high school basketball action of the week, feature newsmakers in the hoops scene of the Florida’s Big Bend and South Georgia and look ahead to the college action at FSU, FAMU, VSU and more.

Florida High vs Maclay

Munroe vs Crossroad

Rutherford vs Godby

Cairo vs Bainbridge

Highland Christian vs Grace Christian

