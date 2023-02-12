Skip to content
News
Livestream
Weather
Sports
Something Good
ShareIt!
Community Classroom
Contests
Home
Election Results
News
Basketball
Crime
Education
High School
International
Investigation
Mlb
National
Sports
Nfl
Politics
Regional
Remembering 9/11
Sports
State
Traffic
Travel
Trending
Weather
Weather
Hurricane Headquarters
Eye Cams
First Alert Radar
Map Room
Wildfire Forecast
Severe Weather Center
Sports
Remembering Bobby Bowden
Olympics
College
Seminoles
Rattlers
Blazers
Eagles
FHSAA
GHSA
Highlight Of The Week
Morning Pep Rally
Fish & Game Forecast
Scoreboard
Livestream
Meet the Team
Something Good
Politics
Election Results
Unsolved
Whats Brewing
Contests
Community
Gas Prices
Arrests
In The Spotlight
Community Classroom
Teacher of the Month
Submit A News Tip
MomsEveryday
Health Alert
Recipes
Mr. Food
Apartment Guide
Shop | Double Dollar Deals
Shop | Ask The Experts
Shop | VIP Player's Card
ShareIt!
Contact Us
TV Listings
NEXTGEN TV
WCTV Careers
Gray Careers
Internships
WCTV-2
Community Partners
In The Spotlight Agreement Form
WCTV Daily Email
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Usual Suspects
Tallahassee Skyview
Latest Newscasts
Press Releases
2 weather alerts in effect
Dismiss Weather Alerts Alerts Bar
Chef Sam shares his Philly Cheese Steak Egg Roll recipe
Chef Sam shares his Philly Cheese Steak Egg Roll recipe
By
WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 12:11 PM EST
|
Updated: 34 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Head-on collision on U.S. Highway 84
FHP trooper seriously injured in Wakulla Co. crash Saturday morning
Driver accidentally shoots himself during road rage incident, authorities say
Human remains discovered in St. Marks Wildlife Refuge
First Alert Weather Day declared for Saturday
Latest News
Chef Sam shares his Philly Cheese Steak Egg Roll recipe
Truffled Panzanella Salad recipe with Chef Uri
Chef Sergio makes tropical fruit flambe with ice cream
Truffled panzanella salad recipe with Chef Uri