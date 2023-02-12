Upcoming Father-Daughter Day Party event at FAMU

Father-Daughter Day Party event at FAMU.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 12:18 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - “Sneakers & Pearls” Father Daughter Day Party 2023, will be held on Saturday, March 4 from 2-5 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom at Florida A&M University.

This event celebrates the bond between fathers, father figures and the young ladies in their lives. Daughters, granddaughters, nieces and goddaughters of all ages are invited to attend.

It will be an afternoon of music, dancing, games, food and fun. A day to remember for a special princess and a male figure in her life.

The “Sneakers & Pearls” Father-Daughter Day Party 2023 promises to be a great time for all! Tickets are $30 per couple.

Father-Daughter Day Party event at FAMU.
Father-Daughter Day Party event at FAMU.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Head-on collision on U.S. Highway 84
A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Wakulla County...
FHP trooper seriously injured in Wakulla Co. crash Saturday morning
Georgia authorities say they are investigating a road rage incident where a driver ended up...
Driver accidentally shoots himself during road rage incident, authorities say
Human remains discovered in St. Marks Wildlife Refuge
WCTV First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day declared for Saturday

Latest News

A woman was rescued from rubble 132 hours after the earthquake in Turkey, according to CNN...
Turkey probes contractors as earthquake deaths pass 33,000
Father-Daughter Day Party event at FAMU.
Father Daughter Day Party event at FAMU
The rain will finally leave our area today, and the clouds will slowly follow.
Josh's First Alert Forecast - Sunday, February 12
A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Wakulla County...
FHP trooper seriously injured in Wakulla Co. crash Saturday morning