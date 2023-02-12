Upcoming Father-Daughter Day Party event at FAMU

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - “Sneakers & Pearls” Father Daughter Day Party 2023, will be held on Saturday, March 4 from 2-5 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom at Florida A&M University.

This event celebrates the bond between fathers, father figures and the young ladies in their lives. Daughters, granddaughters, nieces and goddaughters of all ages are invited to attend.

It will be an afternoon of music, dancing, games, food and fun. A day to remember for a special princess and a male figure in her life.

The “Sneakers & Pearls” Father-Daughter Day Party 2023 promises to be a great time for all! Tickets are $30 per couple.

