Dillbeck asks Florida Supreme Court for stay of execution

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Supreme Court could decide this week if a man will be executed for a brutal stabbing in Tallahassee.

Donald Dillbeck is scheduled to die by lethal injection on February 23rd for the 1990 murder of Faye Vann. Vann was stabbed to death in the parking lot of the Tallahassee Mall.

The governor signed Dillbeck’s death warrant last month, and a circuit judge has already rejected Dillbeck’s request to halt his execution.

Dillbeck’s attorneys have now asked the Florida Supreme Court to stay his execution and schedule oral arguments in the case.

They want to present arguments on a condition called ND-PAE and evidence they say “casts doubt on the validity” of Dillbeck’s initial plea deal in connection with the murder of a Lee County deputy years earlier.

Defense attorneys argue that Neurobehavioral Disorder associated with Prenatal Alcohol Exposure is an “intellectual disability-equivalent condition” that would make Dillbeck “exempt from execution under the Eighth Amendment.” They also contend new evidence casts doubt on the validity of a prior murder plea citing Dillbeck’s “diminished capacity and possible insanity at the time of the crime, and of his probable incompetence to stand trial when he pleaded guilty.”

The state is expected to file its response later today, and defense attorneys’ final briefs in the case are due on Tuesday.

WCTV will continue to monitor the Florida Supreme Court docket and provide updates if oral arguments are scheduled or any new rulings are issued.

