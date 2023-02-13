Expert advice for couples on how to talk about finances

Acorns.com: 68% would rather discuss weight than money
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - The second leading cause of arguments between couples is disagreements about money, according to a 2022 YouGov.com survey.

Virginia Credit Union financial coach Cherry Dale said the best way to avoid these arguments is open conversations with your partner about money and finances.

Dale explained money is a tool to achieve your dreams and goals, but you need to be on the same page as your partner or at least understand their monetary mission. 

“So, if money means a sense of security for you, you need to express that if your partner’s spending and then they’re taking away your security,” Dale explained. “Now, if money means freedom and the allowance to do what you want when you want it, then you need to discuss that.”

Broaching the subject could prove difficult for some couples. According to Acorns.com, 68% of people would rather discuss their weight than their finances.

Dale said the best time to talk finances is early in the relationship. She suggested couples talk about their credit and your debt history and discuss how they would handle finances together, whether they merge accounts, keep them separate, or some combination of the two.

Finally, Dale added that a certified financial planner (CFP)could be a big help. A CFP can see the total picture and help you both get started on a plan to reach your goals.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Wakulla County...
FHP trooper seriously injured in Wakulla Co. crash Saturday morning
Human remains discovered in St. Marks Wildlife Refuge
Georgia authorities say they are investigating a road rage incident where a driver ended up...
Driver accidentally shoots himself during road rage incident, authorities say
Head-on collision on U.S. Highway 84
Tallahassee Police investigating shooting on West Pensacola Street

Latest News

FILE - De La Soul's Vincent Mason, left, and David Jude Jolicoeur perform at Rachael Ray's...
De La Soul co-founder Trugoy the Dove dead at 54
Unknown objects posed safety risk to commercial airlines according to White House
Unknown objects posed safety risk to commercial airlines according to White House
Unknown objects posed safety risk to commercial airlines according to White House
Police vehicles surround a truck that was stopped on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in New York. Police...
U-Haul driver’s ‘rampage’ in NYC leaves 8 hurt, police say
Dillbeck asks Florida Supreme Court for stay of execution