March, rally against DeSantis AP African American History course ban

Religious leaders and activists from around the country are expected to attend a march and...
Religious leaders and activists from around the country are expected to attend a march and rally pushing back on the AP African American History course ban in Florida Wednesday.(Mike Rogers / WCTV)
By Mike Rogers
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Religious leaders and activists from around the country are expected to attend a march and rally pushing back on the AP African American History course ban in Florida Wednesday.

The Rev. RB Holmes and the Rev. Al Sharpton will be among the keynote speakers as marchers will make their way from the Bethel Missionary Baptist Church to the steps of the Old State Capitol with more than 1,000 people expected to be in attendance for the “Rally to Save our History.”

“We cannot allow the governor or anyone to say that our education, black history, lacks educational values,” Holmes said. “We cannot live in a country, nor a state, where we don’t believe in diversity, or equity and inclusion.”

Marchers will gather for prayer and preparation at 11 am at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church before, Holmes said, they will make their way to the old State Capitol for the rally and a press conference at noon.

Holmes said the course they’re advocating for embodies what he and so many others have fought for and said that he hopes it will convince Gov. Ron DeSantis to reverse his ban on the course.

“This is the American dream; it’s a melting pot,” Holmes said. “Come who want to come legally. This is a great country, and Florida cannot become the laughing stock of this nation because someone wants to use this to become president of the United States of America.”

Holmes said he expects the hundreds that ascend on the Capitol to be from Florida and beyond.

In response to the rally, Bryan Griffin with Gov. DeSantis’ office said, “it is both dishonest and incorrect to claim that Florida is banning black history.” Adding that Florida has a black history requirement in state statute.

