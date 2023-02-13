Tallahassee Fire Department responds to two structure fires overnight

The Tallahassee Fire Department responded to two structure fires overnight, according to city officials.(TFD / WCTV)
By Abraiya Ruffin
Published: Feb. 13, 2023
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department responded to two structure fires overnight, according to city officials.

The first fire occurred at 1:17 a.m. on the 2700 block of Cathedral Drive. Once on the scene, TFD found a mobile home engulfed in flames. Crews began to extinguish the fire from the outside. After searching the perimeter, TFD did not find any occupants inside the home.

One person was transported to a nearby hospital, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation by local authorities.

The second structure fire occurred at 1:48 a.m. on the 1200 block of Hernando Drive. TFD arrived on the scene to find smoke and flames emerging from the back of a single-story structure and extending into the attic.

TFD crews did not find any occupants inside, and no injuries were reported. The State Fire Marshal’s office was called to investigate further.

This is a developing story as both cases are under investigation.

