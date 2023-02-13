Tallahassee Police investigating shooting on West Pensacola Street

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday at The Social Apartments located at 2700 West Pensacola Street.

According to TPD, two adult male roommates had an argument inside their apartment, and then one of the men produced a firearm and shot the other man in the shoulder. Officers responded to the scene just after 8 p.m.

The injured man was transported to a local hospital for a non-life-threatening injury. No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains open and active.

This story is developing and will be updated when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.