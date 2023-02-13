TPD links man to four bank robberies

According to a TPD investigation, detectives developed probable cause to charge Canard Tinson, 24, in connection to four recent robberies.(WCTV)
Feb. 13, 2023
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department arrested a suspect accused of holding up four different banks at gunpoint in recent months.

According to TPD, officers responded to the Truist Bank, located at 2051 Thomasville Road, just after 9 a.m. Saturday morning, when a suspect robbed the bank and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

Officers established a perimeter and began searching for the suspect. During their search, an officer spotted a man driving through an adjacent apartment complex and conducted a traffic stop.

The man was known to law enforcement and had an active warrant for robbing the Truist Bank, located at 102 N. Blair Stone Road, on February 3, 2023.

According to a TPD investigation, detectives developed probable cause to charge Canard Tinson, 24, in connection to four recent robberies: Centennial Bank (2780 W Tennessee Street) on November 25, 2022, Wells Fargo Bank (3121 Mahan Drive) on January 21, 2023, Truist Bank (102 N Blairstone Road) on February 3, 2023, and Saturday’s robbery at Truist Bank (2051 Thomasville Road).

Tinson was taken into custody and transported to TPD for further questioning.

This story is developing and will be updated when more information becomes available.

