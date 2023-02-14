The Artist Series of Tallahassee Presents Jasper String Quartet

Sponsored:

Friday, February 17, 7pm at St. Peter’s Anglican Cathedral - 4784 Thomasville Rd, Tallahassee, FL

A Meet the Artist Chat will directly follow the concert - Meet the Artist Chat following the Concert

Celebrating its sixteenth anniversary in 2022, the Jasper String Quartet is recognized as one of the leading American string quartets on the performance stage today. A recipient of Chamber Music America’s prestigious Cleveland Quartet Award, the quartet has been hailed as “sonically delightful and expressively compelling,” (The Strad) and described by Gramophone as “flawless in ensemble and intonation, expressively assured and beautifully balanced.” The New York Times named their album Unbound as one of the 25 Best Classical Recordings of 2017.

The Jasper String Quartet is the Professional Quartet-in-Residence at Temple University’s Center for Gifted Young Musicians. In addition, the Quartet is the Founder and Artistic Director of Jasper Chamber Concerts. The Jasper Quartet is committed to celebrating the diverse array of compositional voices writing for string quartet on every program. The Jasper Quartet is passionate about connecting with audiences beyond the concert hall and has performed hundreds of outreach programs in schools and community centers.

In the fall of 2022, the quartet will record the complete string quartets of Vivian Fung for the Sono Luminus label. Other highlights of the 2022-23 season include premiere performances of new commissions by Ingrid Arauco and Reinaldo Moya, and residencies at Michigan State University and Shenandoah Conservatory.