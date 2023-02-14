Bond Community Health expands pharmacy services amid Southside CVS closing

By Staci Inez
Published: Feb. 14, 2023
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Bond Community Health Center officials announced Tuesday they will expand their pharmacy services to everyone affected by the South Monroe Street CVS closing.

“We just didn’t want this to be a pharmacy desert,” said CEO Dr. Temple Robinson. She said, previously, only Bond patients were able to use the pharmacy, but now they are opening the doors to everyone in need.

That expansion also includes plans to turn the pediatric building into a retail pharmacy. Dr. Robinson said permits for this project were recently approved, and it will be located at the corner of Monroe and Palmer Streets.

“Now, that is revitalization,” said resident Val Anderson. She raised concerns that senior citizens with limited transportation and mobility will be affected by the pharmacy closing. “My fear is that they will stop taking their medication and their conditions will get worse,” said Anderson.

Dr. Robinson said patients can start transferring their prescriptions immediately, but in order to continue getting the discounted federal prescription pricing, you must be a patient of Bond Health.

