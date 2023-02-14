Event held at the Moon in Tallahassee to pray for earthquake victims

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Here at home, people are showing their support for earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria.

A small but earnest group gathered at Moon on E. Lafayette Street to pray for those whose lives were shattered by the disaster.

“That’s the least we can do is come to the event and at least pray for them,” one attendee, Bashair Binmahfooz, said.

The event included both prayer and remarks from a guest speaker, Fatima Noor E. Al-Gillani.

“The recent earthquake that befell the sacred lands of Turkey and Syria impacting millions of lives cannot be left distant from our hearts,” Al-Gillani said.

The organizer of the event, Saleha Mahboob, also collected donations which she says will go toward building orphanages in Turkey and Syria.

Over the last week, hundreds in Tallahassee have donated to help with earthquake relief efforts. Last week, WCTV spoke with Gizem Solmaz-Ratzlaff, an FSU student who created a GoFundMe for her friends in Turkey. She was at Monday’s event with an update on how they’re doing.

“I think they are kind of losing their hope at this point,” Ratzlaff said.

After a week of searching, rescue workers are seeing more tragedies than miracles. One of Ratzlaff’s friends is dealing with an unthinkable loss.

“He lost his father, two uncles, nieces,” Ratzlaff said “I can’t even remember specifically for him who he lost. It’s been terrible.”

Attendees said in the midst of this tragedy, they wanted to do something—even a small gesture—to show support for the Turkish and Syrian people.

