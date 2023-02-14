FAMU takes ownership of apartment complex to increase on-campus housing

FAMU sign on campus
By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 2:54 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M University has announced they are increasing on-campus housing after taking ownership of an apartment complex in Tallahassee, according to a press release from the university.

The university says the property they acquired is currently known as “Citivue at Railroad Square”. It is a 116-unit apartment complex located on Eugenia Street near the roundabout at Famu Way and Railroad Ave.

FAMU officials are planning to hold a press conference at the apartment complex Tuesday at 2 p.m. to formally announce the purchase.

Previous reporting:

FAMU closes housing purchase, adds 118 on campus beds for students

FAMU approves proposal for new student housing system

Another housing hiccup: Second FAMU dorm emptied

FAMU students face housing struggles as classes begin

