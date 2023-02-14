FAMU takes ownership of apartment complex to increase on-campus housing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M University has announced they are increasing on-campus housing after taking ownership of an apartment complex in Tallahassee, according to a press release from the university.

The university says the property they acquired is currently known as “Citivue at Railroad Square”. It is a 116-unit apartment complex located on Eugenia Street near the roundabout at Famu Way and Railroad Ave.

FAMU officials are planning to hold a press conference at the apartment complex Tuesday at 2 p.m. to formally announce the purchase.

