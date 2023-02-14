Leaders raise millions to support Southside housing development

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Affordable housing is making its way to the South side community as local leaders announce phase two funding for a new housing development.

In a press conference Monday morning, the Tallahassee Housing Authority’s Executive Director, Brenda Williams announced nearly $45 million had been secured to finish constructing phase two of a 290-unit apartment complex. Phase one, which is already in the process of being built will consist of 130 units and is projected to be available by Spring 2024.

Officials say this new development is a prime example of the hard work of local and state leaders over the years. All with the goal of building up the Southside area, and affording its community with the same beauty and opportunities as other neighborhoods in Tallahassee.

“The Lord is doing a new thing and he’s already started. Yall hear the hammering going on, you see the big trucks coming by you see the building. Don’t you see it... The vision is being unfolded,” said Mayor Pro-Tem, Dianne Williams-Cox.

Officials say this new complex along with other surrounding amenities will not only bring more people and business to the area but it’ll provide the people who live there with a sense of pride.

“Amenities will include a swimming pool, an exercise room, community rooms, a playground, a computer center and a conference center,” said Williams.

The complex will be gated, with a walking trail and fitness trail around a year-round pond as well. Williams announced all the original residents that lived in the previous apartment building will have first dibs on the new units.

The Housing authority is looking to begin raising funds for phase three of the development project in 2024. The funding would go toward housing for senior citizens.

