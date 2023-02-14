Man says workers mistakenly tore down his childhood home

By Mia Monet
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 7:28 AM EST
BATON ROUGE, La. (WBRZ) – A homeowner in Baton Rouge, Louisiana said he is devastated after the City-Parish tore down his home.

The man said the whole thing was a mistake.

“I had got a call from a neighbor that said, ‘You know your house is being torn down?’ Which I didn’t know, I was at work. So, I was like, ‘No I don’t know,’” Tony Wallace recalled.

Wallace received a notice from the City-Parish in April 2022 that listed code violations. He said some that were listed were simply not true.

“You said the roof was collapsing, 50% of the roof was demolished. If the roof was demolishing, there would be a hole in the roof or something, which it wasn’t,” Wallace said.

Wallace said when he appeared before the Metro Council, they told him to tear down the back porch and the house would be up to code.

“I sent them pictures of what we did,” Wallace said. “That’s when they told me that once I paid the fine it was going to be rescinded off the demolished list.”

According to documents, the property was taken off the condemnation list in August 2022, but Wallace now has an empty lot where his childhood home once stood.

The City-Parish has urged Wallace to file a claim with the parish attorney’s office.

A spokesperson said they are examining their process to try to keep this from happening again.

