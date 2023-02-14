Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, Feb. 14

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After some 30s this morning, we hit low to mid-70s this afternoon with abundant sunshine.

There are a few areas of smoke from prescribed fires, but no rain in the region. Patchy fog is possible tonight, and lows will be cool in the 40s to around 50.

Tomorrow will be warm and dry again, with a few more clouds, and highs in the mid-70s.

A slow-moving cold front will approach the area on Thursday Ahead of it, temps will be warm with highs in the upper 70s. No rain is expected until a chance of showers returns by Thursday evening, and increasing overnight into Friday morning. By Friday afternoon, cooler, breezy, and drier air will move into the Big Bend and south Georgia. Friday’s highs will stay in the 60s. The weekend will start out chilly, in the mid-30s, but then a sunny and pleasantly cool Saturday afternoon in the mid-60s. Sunday will start a new warming trend, with lows in the low 40s, and highs in the low to mid-70s, with plenty of sunshine and no rain.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.