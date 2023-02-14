Parents arrested after child abuse and neglect in Suwannee County

Arrested for neglecting a child and abusing it.(SCSO)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 8:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCTV) - The Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office arrested two parents last week for child abuse and neglect.

SCSO arrested Justin and Sarah Fadness on Friday, February 10th after investigating reports of child abuse.

Once at the home, deputies discovered the child had not only been denied food but was also severely beaten by the parents using belts and other household items, leaving scars and bruises.

SCSO also learned that the child was locked inside their bedroom with little to no items or food. The child was also locked up for hours and would not b allowed to come out.

The child was found with scars from past injuries sustained from ongoing abuse and required necessary malnourished medical intervention.

Justin and Sarah Fadness were arrested and taken to the Suwannee County Jail for charges of aggravated child abuse and neglect of a child.

