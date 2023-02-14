Something Good - Local teacher sets up reading bench in Camille Park.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A “free little library” is now up at the park on Killarney Way and the added benches are the perfect invitation to sit down and read.

A retired educator in Tallahassee, Camille Park, donated books and benches in honor of her parents who helped instill a love of learning.

Her daughters Melissa and Rebecca are helping too.

If you have books to donate, you can add them to the little library or drop them at the Killearn Homeowners Association.

Thank you for paying that love of learning forward!

