Tallahassee holds first ‘Highland Games’ in 12 years

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thousands of people flocked to Apalachee Regional Park this weekend for a Scottish cultural festival called the Highland Games.

The festival was put on pause for the last 12 years, but this year was revived by a new nonprofit that wanted to see it return to Tallahassee.

It included traditional dancing, music, food and strength competitions. One of the organizers, Jen Kabbas, said it’s important to celebrate Scottish heritage, while also welcoming others to learn about the culture.

“Scottish heritage, from my experience, has been very much ‘If you can’t get into the dirt with us, if you can move the stone with us, if you can throw the weight with us, you’re one of us,’” Kabbas said. “We don’t care what your background is.”

Some attendees, like Stacy Gallo and her daughter Stephanie, have been waiting 12 years for this moment.

“It’s very exciting,” Stacy said.

The two are Highland Games enthusiasts. When Tallahassee stopped putting on its festival, their family started traveling all the way to Panama City instead.

“We’re just grateful that it’s here and we don’t have to drive 2 hours,” Stacy said.

Organizers said they plan to continue putting on the Highland Games in Tallahassee for years to come.

