Trial begins for man accused in murder of Decatur County Deputy

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) - A man accused of opening fire on law enforcement officers during a pursuit is now on trial for the murder of Decatur County Sheriff’s Captain Justin Bedwell.

Testimony in Troy Phillips’ trial began Tuesday. His brother Brad Phillips already entered a plea in the case, prosecutors say.

The brothers are accused of leading deputies on a chase through Decatur County that night in February 2021, trying to shoot their way into a home in Brinson, and ultimately opening fire on deputies. Bedwell died at the hospital a few days later.

It was an emotional day for Bedwell’s family and friends gathered in the courtroom Tuesday. His family was visibly upset as prosecutors played Bedwell’s last radio transmission that night, saying he’d been shot. His last words were “Tell my wife I love her.”

The jury also got to see dash camera footage and hear from a Seminole County deputy who spotted the Phillips’ pickup truck speeding. He says he turned on his blue lights and tried to get closer, but the truck started accelerating and driving erratically. The deputy testified he followed the truck for several minutes before another patrol car joined the pursuit. He says within minutes the shooting started. He can be heard on the dash cam saying bullets were hitting his windshield and he’d been hit in the face with flying glass.

The second witness to take the stand was the Brinson homeowner who described shots being fired at his front door. He testified that he yelled “Get out of here, leave me alone,” and the brothers responded, “We’re friendly.” Jurors also got to see surveillance video taken outside the home that night.

In his opening statement to the jury, Phillips’ defense attorney said Troy may be guilty of failing to stop when law enforcement tried to pull him over, but claims Troy never fired a shot and is not guilty of killing Captain Bedwell.

Testimony in the trial is expected to last the rest of the week.

