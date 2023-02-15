15 couples tie the knot in a group wedding in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A happy valentines day to all our viewers and to the 15 people who decided to tie the knot on this special day.

It’s Tallahassee’s first valentine’s day group wedding where couples gathered at Goodwood Museum and Gardens to exchange vows beneath the oaks.

Leon County’s Clerk of Court officiated and newlyweds were treated to a reception at the main carriage house after saying “I do.”

Chelsie and Demarcus Means were excited to be a part of the celebration.

”We thought it would be very cool to get married with ‘up to’ twenty other couples today, and we have our privacy all the time, why not share love on valentine’s day?” the bride, Chelsie Means said.

Each couple also got their own wedding cake and champagne.

Congratulations to all of the brides and grooms! Wishing you much happiness in the years ahead!

