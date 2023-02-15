Brother testifies he fired deadly shots in Decatur deputy’s murder

BAINBRIDGE, GA (WCTV) - Two brothers accused in the murder of Decatur County Sheriff’s Office Captain Justin Bedwell were face to face in court Wednesday morning.

Troy Phillips is standing trial. Brad Phillips was the defense team’s star witness.

Jurors learned today that Brad Phillips entered a guilty plea just last week and has already been sentenced to life plus 55 years in prison.

He arrived in court Wednesday in an orange jail jumpsuit and shackles and took the witness stand.

Brad Phillips testified that he was the one who insisted the brothers flee from deputies that night. He testified he was wanted in Florida and didn’t want to go back to prison.

Brad Phillips testified he grabbed a loaded shotgun and shot through the back window of the truck, emptying it, and then grabbed the rifle and began shooting out the window.

Brad Phillips testified that Troy was driving the truck the entire time and kept telling him to stop.

Brad Phillips also said it was his idea to stop at the home in Brinson.

“I jumped out of the truck, ran around to the front of the house and I started shooting at the cops that were coming down the road,” Brad Phillips said. He admitted to firing at Captain Bedwell’s patrol car.

Despite surveillance video that shows Troy with the shotgun in his hand at the Brinson home, Brad Phillips testified that Troy never fired any shots.

The defense has rested its case.

During rebuttal, the District Attorney tried to call into question the veracity of Brad Phillips’s testimony.

He played a recorded phone call in which Brad is accused of telling a woman “I just have to find a way to get his a** off.”

Attorneys could begin making their closing arguments to the jury later today.

