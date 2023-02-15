JetBlue announces plans to bring flights from South Florida to Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - More flights to South Florida could be coming to Tallahassee, with JetBlue announcing plans Wednesday to add service between Fort-Lauderdale- Hollywood International Airport (FLL) and Tallahassee International Airport (TLH).

In a press release, the airline said the flights would begin in January, 2024 and added that convenient travel to Florida’s capital city is “essential.”

In a statement, Mayor John Dailey said in part “Tallahassee is thriving, and this exciting news is another example of the many great things coming to fruition around our growing community and at the Tallahassee International Airport.”

WCTV is working to gather more details on this announcement, and Savannah Kelley will have a live report on Eyewitness News at Six.

