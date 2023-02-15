LCS pushes school safety initiatives on Parkland shooting anniversary

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In the five years since the Marjory Stoneman Douglass school shooting, Leon County Schools have worked to enhance their safety protocols and available resources to students in need.

Prior to the shooting at Parkland High School, the district hired 50 school security monitors.

They’ve also created single points of entry at all schools to funnel in students and closely monitor them coming in and out of school buildings.

This year, they are also rolling out their K9 unit task force that specializes in weapons detections.

School security monitors have also been given metal detecting wands, and students now have the ability to alert the school district safety team about potential threats through their anonymous alerts app.

The app gives not only students but parents as well a direct line of communication with the district security center.

Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna has long said that the safety and security of children, faculty and staff is the top priority for the district.

“It’s incumbent upon us to build relationships on the front end with our kids where they feel comfortable approaching the adults that are on campus,” Hanna said. “Where they understand that we’re all in this together and it’s incumbent upon us to work together to protect each other.”

The district already monitors google searches and internet activity on school devices 24/7. Hanna said they look for potential threats or signs that would signal a student harming themselves or others.

Hanna said he wants the new enhancements, like their anonymous alerts app, to give the students direct lines of communication to bring potential problems to the attention of the administration without fear of repercussions.

