Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, Feb. 15

Although we had more clouds today, it was still dry, as well as warm and a bit more humid which will lead to better chances for patchy dense fog Thursday.
By Mike McCall
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Although we had more clouds today, it was still dry, as well as warm and a bit more humid which will lead to better chances for patchy dense fog Thursday morning, with lows in the 50s.

Tomorrow afternoon will be partly to mostly cloudy, warm and breezy with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

There is only a small chance for isolated evening showers. The better rain chances arrive Friday morning, along with a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures Friday will start in the low 60s and top out in the mid to upper 60s, as showers end by mid-afternoon and cooler air returns.

The weekend will start out chilly, in the mid to upper 30s, and Saturday afternoon highs in the mid-60s, but with plenty of sunshine and no rain. A new warming trend gets underway Sunday, with a cool morning in the 40s, but then a high in the low 70s.

Next week will continue warming up with highs in the mid-70s on Monday, and then upper 70s to low 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday. The first half of next week also looks dry, until a slight chance of isolated showers by Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A happy valentines day to all our viewers and to the 20 people who decided to tie the knot on...
15 couples tie the knot in a group wedding in Tallahassee
FAMU takes ownership of apartment complex to increase on-campus housing
FAMU takes ownership of apartment complex to increase on-campus housing
Religious leaders and activists from around the country are expected to attend a march and...
March, rally against DeSantis AP African American History course ban
Troy Phillips looks on as his trial continues in the shooting death of Decatur County deputy...
Man accused of killing Decatur County deputy found guilty on all charges
According to a TPD investigation, detectives developed probable cause to charge Canard Tinson,...
TPD links man to four bank robberies

Latest News

Although we had more clouds today, it was still dry, as well as warm and a bit more humid which...
Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, Feb. 15
Wednesday and Thursday will feel a bit more like springtime before a cold front arrives on...
Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, February 15
Wednesday and Thursday will feel a bit more like springtime before a cold front arrives on...
Josh's First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, February 15
After some 30s this morning, we hit low to mid-70s this afternoon with abundant sunshine.
Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, Feb. 14