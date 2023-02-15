Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, Feb. 15

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Although we had more clouds today, it was still dry, as well as warm and a bit more humid which will lead to better chances for patchy dense fog Thursday morning, with lows in the 50s.

Tomorrow afternoon will be partly to mostly cloudy, warm and breezy with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

There is only a small chance for isolated evening showers. The better rain chances arrive Friday morning, along with a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures Friday will start in the low 60s and top out in the mid to upper 60s, as showers end by mid-afternoon and cooler air returns.

The weekend will start out chilly, in the mid to upper 30s, and Saturday afternoon highs in the mid-60s, but with plenty of sunshine and no rain. A new warming trend gets underway Sunday, with a cool morning in the 40s, but then a high in the low 70s.

Next week will continue warming up with highs in the mid-70s on Monday, and then upper 70s to low 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday. The first half of next week also looks dry, until a slight chance of isolated showers by Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.