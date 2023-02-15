Reports: Raquel Welch dies at 82

Actress Raquel Welch speaks at a news conference in Paris, Feb. 4, 1976.
Actress Raquel Welch speaks at a news conference in Paris, Feb. 4, 1976.(AP Photo/Jean-Jacques Levy)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Actress Raquel Welch has died at the age of 82, her manager confirmed to multiple media outlets Wednesday.

Welch “passed away peacefully early this morning after a brief illness,” her manager Steve Sauer told People magazine.

Welch’s many film credits include “One Million Years B.C.” and “Fantastic Voyage.”

This developing story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A happy valentines day to all our viewers and to the 20 people who decided to tie the knot on...
15 couples tie the knot in a group wedding in Tallahassee
FAMU sign on campus
FAMU takes ownership of apartment complex to increase on-campus housing
Religious leaders and activists from around the country are expected to attend a march and...
March, rally against DeSantis AP African American History course ban
According to a TPD investigation, detectives developed probable cause to charge Canard Tinson,...
TPD links man to four bank robberies
Arrested for neglecting a child and abusing it.
Parents arrested after child abuse and neglect in Suwannee County

Latest News

Troy Phillips looks on as his trial continues in the shooting death of Decatur County deputy...
Brother testifies he fired deadly shots in Decatur deputy’s murder
Acting FAA administrator Billy Nolen comments on the status of US air safety during a Senate...
'Cannot become complacent:' FAA official comments on US air safety
FILE - Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks at a fundraiser hosted by The Citadel...
Nikki Haley kicks off her GOP campaign for White House
President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's plans to protect Social Security and...
GOP plans would drive deficits up $3 trillion, White House says