Steinhatchee church deacon going to prison for possessing, producing child porn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A church deacon convicted of possessing and producing pornographic pictures and videos of children has just been sentenced to 22 years in federal prison.

31-year-old Jonathan High of Steinhatchee was sentenced in Tallahassee’s federal court Monday, court records show. He previously plead guilty to possessing child pornography, and back in October, he was found guilty at trial of producing child pornography as well.

High was indicted and arrested in May 2022, after law enforcement discovered child porn on his phone and computer, including some images and videos that High produced personally. Two of them featured children in the restroom of the church where High served as deacon, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a release announcing the sentence.

“Child predators seek to prey upon our children in any setting imaginable - in this instance, from inside a house of worship,” U.S. Attorney Jason Coody said. “As such, we must remain vigilant.”

High will have to register as a sex offender once he’s released from prison and will remain on supervised release for the rest of his life, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

