Two Florida lawmakers introduce bills aimed at keeping fans off the field, protecting players and officials

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Criminal penalties would become possible for those who try and rush onto a field or court at a sporting or entertainment event if one of two newly introduced bills in the Florida Legislature makes it to Governor DeSantis’s desk. Freshman Republican Senator Corey Simon of Tallahassee introduced SB 764, or the “Interference with Sporting or Entertainment Events” bill on Tuesday, February 14.

SB 764 would make it a first-degree misdemeanor, which carries up to a year in jail and fines up to $2,500 if someone enters a “covered area” in a stadium or venue. This area is defined as “any area designated for use by players, coaches, officials, performers, or personnel administering a covered event that is on, or adjacent to, the area of performance or play.”

The bill also applies the same penalties to those who drop, toss, or throws any substance, object, or dangerous instrument in the “covered area” or at anyone in the area. A person who strikes slaps or kicks anyone while in the “covered area” will also face those penalties.

Republican Representative Taylor Yarkosky of Montverde also introduced a similar bill (HB 319) in the House of Representatives.

If passed, SB 764 and/or HB 319 would take effect on October 1, 2023.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.