UPDATE: TMH announces computer systems fully restored

Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare (TMH) is happy to share with our community that we have fully restored our computer systems and returned to standard operations at all locations.

Specifically, we have transitioned back to electronic medical records and are no longer using paper documentation. More importantly, TMH, which cares for the vast majority of emergent patients in Leon and surrounding counties, is no longer diverting Emergency Medical Services patients and has resumed providing the highest levels of trauma, stroke and heart care in our region. We will also begin scheduling non-emergency surgeries and outpatient procedures, which had been postponed during the downtime.

While we have returned to standard operations, we’d be remiss not to expect hurdles. We are a 772-bed hospital and a regional healthcare system with nearly 6,000 colleagues. Our systems and processes are vast and intricate, and we’ve brought them online strategically and securely to ensure the best possible care for our patients. We apologize for any delays our patients may experience as we work through any issues that may arise. Outpatients with questions about their care should call their provider’s office. Inpatients should coordinate directly with their care teams and our Patient Experience Department.

We take seriously our commitment to our community and understand the past 13 days have presented challenges for our colleagues and patients. Through it all, our focus has been providing excellent patient care while restoring our computer systems as securely and quickly as possible. We thank our patients and our community for your support, flexibility and patience. We especially want to thank our healthcare partners, including HCA Florida Capital Hospital.

We also continue to be incredibly grateful to our colleagues. They have come together, as they have during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, hurricanes and other challenges we’ve faced in TMH’s 75-year history, in heroic ways to ensure our patients receive safe, high-quality and compassionate care.

We continue to work with law enforcement and state and federal agencies to manage the investigation and recovery from this event.