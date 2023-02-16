Chef Uri Lavine makes Italian-Style Summer Salad with Basil Vinaigrette

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Publix Chef Uri Lavine shows us how to make an Italian-style summer salad with basil vinaigrette.

Italian-Style Summer Salad with Basil Vinaigrette

Total Time - 30 minutes (Makes 6 servings)

Ingredients:

2 red bell peppers

1 long hot pepper

Plastic wrap

1 head red leaf lettuce

1 head radicchio

1 lb campari tomatoes

1/4 red onion

1 seedless cucumber

1 (15.5 oz) can white beans

2 (0.75 oz) packs fresh basil

1 clove garlic

1 teaspoon grain Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

1/2 shallot

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1/4 cup grapeseed oil

1/4 teaspoon fresh cracked black pepper

Steps:

1. Preheat oven broiler on high. Place bell peppers and hot pepper on

baking sheet and broil 2–3 minutes on each side, until skins are blistered

and charred. Transfer peppers to large bowl and cover bowl with plastic

wrap; set aside 10 minutes.

2. Meanwhile, coarsely chop lettuce; thinly slice radicchio. Quarter

tomatoes; thinly slice onion (on mandolin if desired). Cut cucumber into

1/2-inch pieces; drain and rinse beans. Remove basil leaves from stem.

Peel and chop charred peppers.

3. Add to bowl of food processor: basil leaves, garlic, mustard, 1/4

teaspoon salt, vinegar, and shallot. Pulse until finely chopped. With

machine running, slowly drizzle in both oils until emulsified.

4. To serve, add to large bowl: lettuce, radicchio, tomatoes, onions,

cucumber, beans, charred peppers, and dressing. Toss to combine;

season with remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and pepper. Serve

