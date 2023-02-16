Fatal Semi-truck crash in Jackson County shuts down eastbound I-10

Fatal semi-truck crash on I-10 in Jackson County.
Fatal semi-truck crash on I-10 in Jackson County.(FHP)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:20 PM EST
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - One person is dead after two Semi-trucks crashed Wednesday evening on I-10 in Jackson County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, one Semi-truck rear-ended the other.

Troopers say one driver died at the scene, while the other is receiving medical attention.

It happened around 9 p.m. near mile marker 138, closing the eastbound lanes for several hours.

Traffic is being diverted to exit 136.

The crash is under investigation. Eyewitness News will give an update as soon as more information is released.

