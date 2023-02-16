Florida Supreme Court denies Dillbeck’s request to stay execution

Donald Dillbeck is scheduled to die by lethal injection next week for 1990 Tallahassee murder
Donald Dillbeck was sentenced to death for the June 1990 murder of Faye Vann.
Donald Dillbeck was sentenced to death for the June 1990 murder of Faye Vann.(Florida Department of Corrections)
By Julie Montanaro
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Supreme Court has denied convicted killer Donald Dillbeck’s request for a stay of execution and rejected all of his last-minute appeals.

Thursday’s ruling clears the way for Dillbeck to be executed one week from today on February 23rd.

Dillbeck is on death row for the 1990 murder of Faye Vann. She was stabbed to death outside the Tallahassee Mall as Dillbeck tried to steal her car. He was already serving a life sentence for the murder of a Lee County deputy and had escaped from a prison work detail days earlier.

The Florida Supreme Court issued a 28-page opinion. A note in the court docket summarizes its findings in four sentences “... we affirm the circuit court’s summary denial of Dillbeck’s fourth successive postconviction motion. We also deny Dillbeck’s habeas petition and his pending motions for stay of execution and oral argument. No rehearing will be entertained by this Court, and the mandate shall issue immediately. It is so ordered.”

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A happy valentines day to all our viewers and to the 20 people who decided to tie the knot on...
15 couples tie the knot in a group wedding in Tallahassee
Troy Phillips looks on as his trial continues in the shooting death of Decatur County deputy...
Man accused of killing Decatur County deputy found guilty on all charges
Troopers are currently investigating the scene.
Two dead after tire failure causes vehicle to crash into the Chipola River in Jackson County
The developer wants to use about 57 acres of airport land to create aircraft facilities...
JetBlue announces plans to bring flights from South Florida to Tallahassee
Fatal semi-truck crash on I-10 in Jackson County.
Fatal Semi-truck crash in Jackson County shuts down eastbound I-10

Latest News

Fatal semi-truck crash on I-10 in Jackson County.
Fatal Semi-truck crash in Jackson County shuts down eastbound I-10
One person is dead in a two Semi-truck crash Wednesday evening.
Fatal semi truck crash on I-10 in Jackson County
Troopers are currently investigating the scene.
Two dead after tire failure causes vehicle to crash into the Chipola River in Jackson County
Something Good - Bus driver gives students valentines gifts to give to their parents
Something Good - Bus driver gives students valentines gifts to take home