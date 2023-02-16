Florida Supreme Court denies Dillbeck’s request to stay execution

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Supreme Court has denied convicted killer Donald Dillbeck’s request for a stay of execution and rejected all of his last-minute appeals.

Thursday’s ruling clears the way for Dillbeck to be executed one week from today on February 23rd.

Dillbeck is on death row for the 1990 murder of Faye Vann. She was stabbed to death outside the Tallahassee Mall as Dillbeck tried to steal her car. He was already serving a life sentence for the murder of a Lee County deputy and had escaped from a prison work detail days earlier.

The Florida Supreme Court issued a 28-page opinion. A note in the court docket summarizes its findings in four sentences “... we affirm the circuit court’s summary denial of Dillbeck’s fourth successive postconviction motion. We also deny Dillbeck’s habeas petition and his pending motions for stay of execution and oral argument. No rehearing will be entertained by this Court, and the mandate shall issue immediately. It is so ordered.”

