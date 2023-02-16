Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Thursday, Feb. 16

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An approaching cold front will bring mainly Friday morning showers and isolated thunderstorms, then turn briefly cooler for part of the weekend before a big warmup gets underway next week.

This evening will be mild with patchy fog and steady temps in the mid-60s. Showers will increase from the west overnight and then move to the east through our areas from sunrise through early afternoon. Highs tomorrow will range from lows 60s in western areas to mid 70 eastern areas.

We’ll all turn colder Friday night with Saturday morning lows in the mid to upper 30s. Saturday afternoon will be sunny, dry, cool, and a bit breezy, with highs in the mid-60s.

A warming trend begins Sunday with lows in the low 40s, then highs in the low to mid-70s. Highs will reach the upper 70s by Monday, followed by low 80s on Tuesday, and low to mid-80s next Wednesday and Thursday.

