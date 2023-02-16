Something Good - Bus driver gives students valentines gifts to take home

Something Good - Bus driver gives students valentines gifts to give to their parents
By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A parent, Christina Parmer, was brought to tears on valentine’s day when her son gave her gifts.

When she asked where the gifts came from, he told her his school bus driver had handed out presents for all the kids to take home to their parents.

What made it so meaningful is that her son’s father passed away last year and she’s struggling to juggle being a single mom, having a full-time job and going to school.

Eyewitness News is passing along this message from Ms. Parmer to Montford Middle School’s bus driver, Erica Bonner.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart.” she says “You are an amazing person!”

