TLH holds mock plane crash simulation for disaster preparedness

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Over 100 volunteers and over 40 different agencies and organizations participated in Tallahassee International Airport’s mock plane crash exercise.

Deputy Director of Aviation Jim Durwin said the exercise gives community partners hands-on experience in their role responding to an aviation disaster at TLH.

“We staged some equipment on scene here but timed it out so that it would make sense from the exercise scenario standpoint,” Durwin said.

The airport’s emergency plan spells out the different responsibilities of agencies like Tallahassee Fire, Leon County EMS, the Tallahassee Police Department, and the Red Cross in the event of a crash.

“The purpose of today was to identify areas of improvement so that we can make adjustments to our plan and ensure that we’re ready to respond,” Durwin said.

Thursday’s exercise went over the scenario of a 737 crash, featuring a training simulator that provided realistic training to groups like the fire department working against a propane source while trying to rescue mock passengers.

“The teamwork was great,” Durwin said. “Just like any incident, we always see issues with communication, and we always work to make sure we pass the right information to the right people and have the best response possible.”

On the scene as well in disasters such as a plane crash is the Red Cross of North Florida.

Gary Pelletier, senior disaster program manager, said once the exercise began, their organization set up their family assistance center.

“That’s where loved ones or family members would come in to get information from the airline on where passengers from the aircraft were,” Pelletier said.

In the case of a plane crash, Pelletier said the Red Cross would be on scene to provide mental, spiritual, and emotional health services to clients. He said the scenario also gives their volunteers valuable hands-on training in disaster response and relief.

Durwin said after the simulation exercise, the groups were able to discuss areas for improvement as well as highlights from the training.

“It’s critically important, the first time we meet someone, we don’t want that to be amidst a disaster; this helps build those relationships ahead of time,” Durwin said.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.