Two dead after tire failure causes vehicle to crash into the Chipola River in Jackson County

Troopers are currently investigating the scene.
Troopers are currently investigating the scene.
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 9:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a deadly crash Wednesday afternoon that left two people dead after crashing into the Chipola River.

The crash happened on I-10 SR 8 at Chipola River around 4:14 p.m.

Their RV was traveling outside the eastbound lane of I-10 approaching the Chipola River Bridge.

According to FHP, it appeared there was a possible tire failure that caused the driver to lose control of the RV.

It then crashed into the guardrail and bridge wall, traveling down the steep embankment between the east and westbound bridges.

The RV overturned multiple times before landing on the ground below, partially submerged in the Chipola River.

The 73-year-old driver, 68-year-old passenger and their dog died at the scene.

This crash is still under investigation.

