Candidates for Florida Democratic Party chair debate ahead of special election

Four candidates are running to take the spot of Manny Diaz, who resigned last month. Thursday night, voters got to hear directly from the candidates in a debate held by the Florida Legislative Black Caucus.

Ahead of the debate, a fifth candidate, Alex Berrios, dropped out of the race.

The candidates now include former Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried, former Florida State Senator Annette Taddeo, progressive activist Carolina Ampudia and Broward Democratic Party Chair Rick Hoye.

They all agree the Democratic party is struggling.

“We’re at a crossroads of who we are as a party, who we want to be as a state, and the entire nation is watching,” Fried said at Thursday’s debate.

Fried announced her candidacy just days ago.

At the debate, candidates focused on their plans to increase voter turnout and build a stronger Democratic party in the Sunshine State.

“I’m ready to do this job,” Taddeo said. “I know how to do it. I know how to do the fundraising. And it does take money to do the things we want to do.”

Ampudia said the party is losing touch with voters.

“We are not present in the community,” she said. “We are not uplifting the community. We are not in touch with what they need.”

Hoye touted his accomplishments as chairman of the Broward Democratic Party.

“Having run these programs and having these relationships with our elected officials and our community leaders is what makes me the most qualified person to run this party,” he said.

A special election for the chair position is set for February 25.

