Children Services Council of Leon County opens new resource hub

The Children Services Council of Leon County opened its newest family resource center to bring...
The Children Services Council of Leon County opened its newest family resource center to bring access to an array of services to the families and children of Leon County.(WCTV / Mike Rogers)
By Mike Rogers
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Children Services Council of Leon County opened its newest family resource center to bring access to an array of services to the families and children of Leon County.

Executive Director Cecka Rose-Green said the new building will house mental health counseling services, host parenting classes and health screenings, and bring in programs and services that meet the needs of the community.

“For those needs that there are no services to address, we want to create and fund those services,” Rose-Green said.

Rose-Green said she wants the new center, located on the 2000 block of St. Augustine Road, to “fill the gaps” and provide a level playing field for children and families.

“All of those things that are contributing to our children not being ready, we want to move throughout the continuum and work with them to become contributing members of this society,” Rose-Green said.

The new center can also house non-profit organization meetings, family and youth service provider meetings, host trainings, classes, and “just about anything that a provider can think of,” Rose Green said.

Rose-Green said the Children Services Council is also looking to expand its program offerings with partnerships to provide non-traditional childcare outside of normal working hours.

She said there is another major facility in the works that will function as a family resource center in a different part of the county to help those “that have been deemed to be disadvantaged.”

“The village no longer exists,” Rose-Green said. “We want to create that village by using all of the resources that are available in the community.”

Rose-Green said program expansion and funding usage will be flexible, and the council will be open to community suggestions on what services are needed.

By the year 2025, Rose-Green said they will be looking to bring another three family resource facilities to the county.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers are currently investigating the scene.
Two dead after tire failure causes vehicle to crash into the Chipola River in Jackson County
Fatal semi-truck crash on I-10 in Jackson County.
Fatal Semi-truck crash in Jackson County shuts down eastbound I-10
LCSO arrests man following child porn investigation
Troy Phillips looks on as his trial continues in the shooting death of Decatur County deputy...
Man accused of killing Decatur County deputy found guilty on all charges
The developer wants to use about 57 acres of airport land to create aircraft facilities...
JetBlue announces plans to bring flights from South Florida to Tallahassee

Latest News

Residents still frustrated after dealing with discolored water in Wakulla County, Talquin...
Residents still frustrated after dealing with discolored water in Wakulla County, Talquin provides update
Chris Lane will headline Springtime Tallahassee's Music Festival this year.
Springtime Tallahassee announces 2023 Music Festival lineup
TLH holds mock plane crash simulation for disaster preparedness
TLH holds mock plane crash simulation for disaster preparedness
Logic and rhetoric school scholars of Tallahassee Classical School help box 1,600 pounds of...
Something Good - Tallahassee Classical School students help box food for Second Harvest