Children Services Council of Leon County opens new resource hub

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Children Services Council of Leon County opened its newest family resource center to bring access to an array of services to the families and children of Leon County.

Executive Director Cecka Rose-Green said the new building will house mental health counseling services, host parenting classes and health screenings, and bring in programs and services that meet the needs of the community.

“For those needs that there are no services to address, we want to create and fund those services,” Rose-Green said.

Rose-Green said she wants the new center, located on the 2000 block of St. Augustine Road, to “fill the gaps” and provide a level playing field for children and families.

“All of those things that are contributing to our children not being ready, we want to move throughout the continuum and work with them to become contributing members of this society,” Rose-Green said.

The new center can also house non-profit organization meetings, family and youth service provider meetings, host trainings, classes, and “just about anything that a provider can think of,” Rose Green said.

Rose-Green said the Children Services Council is also looking to expand its program offerings with partnerships to provide non-traditional childcare outside of normal working hours.

She said there is another major facility in the works that will function as a family resource center in a different part of the county to help those “that have been deemed to be disadvantaged.”

“The village no longer exists,” Rose-Green said. “We want to create that village by using all of the resources that are available in the community.”

Rose-Green said program expansion and funding usage will be flexible, and the council will be open to community suggestions on what services are needed.

By the year 2025, Rose-Green said they will be looking to bring another three family resource facilities to the county.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.